Double click to change color
Double click to change color
NOMINATIONS OPEN
Do you know a young executive who's taking the world by storm—someone who just gets it? A savvy, up-and-coming leader with the moxie to envision future trends? Someone who relentlessly innovates and raises the bar, then challenges others to do the same? Someone destined to be an industry superstar?
Open to U.S.-based talent working for any automaker, supplier, mobility company or service provider in the auto industry, the 2025 Automotive News Rising Stars will honor dynamic executives who are poised to grow in prominence or step into senior leadership roles. To qualify, candidates should have a minimum of 10 years of work experience, be based in the United States, and be born after September 8, 1980.
Honorees will be notified in June and announced in print and online in September on Automotive News.
Questions? Visit the criteria and FAQs sections. If your question isn't answered, please contact the Automotive News awards team.
DEADLINE
2025 deadline
Applications open: Monday, March 10, 2025
Applications close: Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
CRITERIA
Eligibility
Applications are open to executives from automakers, suppliers, mobility companies and service providers operating within the auto industry. Candidates must be based in the United States, born after September 8, 1980, and have at least 10 years of work experience in the auto industry.
Requirements
In the application, you will be asked to:
- Outline the nominee's current role, business challenges and key priorities
- Detail three key achievements that demonstrate the nominee's innovation, leadership and sustainable business improvement
- Provide references from two senior executives with whom the nominee has worked closely with during their automotive industry career
- Submit a high resolution portrait that may be used in print and online if the nominee is selected as an honoree.
Please note: Past Automotive News Rising Star honorees, regardless of title or company, are not eligible for the 2025 program.
All information included should be publishable by the time the winners are announced in September 2025. Any confidential information should be noted as “not for public” or “off the record.”
Only ONE nomination form is needed for each nominee. Repeat or duplicate nominations for the same candidate will be removed.
Final deadline
May 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST
FAQs
Please note that changes to the application cannot be made once the final deadline has passed and judging has started.
Double click to change color
CONTACT US
Questions?
For award inquiries, contact Nuha Mosa at nuha.mosa@autonews.com.
Share