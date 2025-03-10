 [Skip to Content]

Do you know a young executive who's taking the world by storm—someone who just gets it? A savvy, up-and-coming leader with the moxie to envision future trends? Someone who relentlessly innovates and raises the bar, then challenges others to do the same? Someone destined to be an industry superstar?

Open to U.S.-based talent working for any automaker, supplier, mobility company or service provider in the auto industry, the 2025 Automotive News Rising Stars will honor dynamic executives who are poised to grow in prominence or step into senior leadership roles. To qualify, candidates should have a minimum of 10 years of work experience, be based in the United States, and be born after September 8, 1980.

 

Honorees will be notified in June and announced in print and online in September on Automotive News.

Questions? Visit the criteria and FAQs sections. If your question isn't answered, please contact the Automotive News awards team.

DEADLINE

 
2025 deadline

Applications open: Monday, March 10, 2025
Applications close: Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

 

CRITERIA

 

Eligibility

Applications are open to executives from automakers, suppliers, mobility companies and service providers operating within the auto industry. Candidates must be based in the United States, born after September 8, 1980, and have at least 10 years of work experience in the auto industry.
 

Requirements

In the application, you will be asked to:

  • Outline the nominee's current role, business challenges and key priorities
  • Detail three key achievements that demonstrate the nominee's innovation, leadership and sustainable business improvement
  • Provide references from two senior executives with whom the nominee has worked closely with during their automotive industry career
  • Submit a high resolution portrait that may be used in print and online if the nominee is selected as an honoree.

 

Please note: Past Automotive News Rising Star honorees, regardless of title or company, are not eligible for the 2025 program. 

All information included should be publishable by the time the winners are announced in September 2025. Any confidential information should be noted as “not for public” or “off the record.”

Only ONE nomination form is needed for each nominee. Repeat or duplicate nominations for the same candidate will be removed. 

 

Final deadline

May 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST
 

FAQs

Young executives that are based in the U.S., currently work for an automaker, supplier, mobility company, or service provider, and have been in the automotive industry for a minimum of 10 years, are eligible to apply/be nominated for this program.

Yes, candidates must have been born after September 8, 1980, to be eligible for the 2025 Rising Stars program.

Submitted applications will be reviewed and judged by a group of Automotive News editors and reporters.

Unfortunately, once you have submitted your application, you will not be able to log in to edit the form. If there is factual information that is incorrect or that has been updated, please contact the awards team to request a change.

Please note that changes to the application cannot be made once the final deadline has passed and judging has started.

Winners will be notified in June 2025 and published on AutoNews.com and a print issue of Automotive News on September 8, 2025.

Our awards team is here to help with any technical issues you might experience. Please email and include your application code in your email message.

Please note that your account on AutoNews.com is different from the account you create for the Rising Stars program and any other award programs for Automotive News Group. When you click "Enter now" please make sure to register a new account (unless you have submitted to our awards before and already have one). If you still experience any issues logging in, please email Nuha Mosa at nuha.mosa@autonews.com.

CONTACT US

 

Questions?

For award inquiries, contact Nuha Mosa at nuha.mosa@autonews.com.

